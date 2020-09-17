Nokia C3 With 1-Year Replacement Guarantee Now Retailing in India for Rs 7,499

HMD Global’s Nokia C3 is now up for sale in India. Launched alongside the Nokia 5.3 last month, the Nokia C3 is an entry-level smartphone which competes against the likes of Redmi 9A and Realme C11 smartphones. Similar to other Nokia smartphones, the C3 also bets on the user experience, unlike its competitors which are spec-heavy on paper. For instance, the Nokia C3 is powered by the UNISOC SC9863A processor. Usually, we don’t get to see smartphones powered by UNISOC chipsets in India. The sub-Rs 10,000 market in India is being dominated by devices with powerful MediaTek chipsets. The Nokia C3 comes in two variants with a starting price of Rs 7,499.

Nokia C3: Specifications and Features

The Nokia C3 rocks a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by UNISOC SC9863A chipset which is an entry-level octa-core SoC with 8 ARM Cortex-A55 cores in two clusters. The SC9863A is said to offer performance on-par with the Snapdragon 429 chip which we earlier saw on some Nokia phones. The Nokia C3 comes in two variants- 2GB+16GB and 3GB+32GB, along with a microSD card slot for expanding storage.

Similar to the Nokia smartphones launched in recent years, the Nokia C3 also has a dedicated button for triggering Google Assistant. And yes, the phone runs a pure version of Android 10 out of the box. There’s a fingerprint scanner as well on the rear side of the Nokia C3. Other sensors include Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor and Accelerometer (G-sensor).

As for the cameras, we get a single 8MP shooter on the back with LED flash along with a 5MP shooter on the front. The phone packs a 3040mAh battery and offers 5V/1A charging support. Lastly, HMD Global added connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and a Micro USB port.

Nokia C3: Pricing and Availability in India

In India, HMD Global will be selling the dual SIM variant of the Nokia C3 across top mobile retailers. The phone can also be picked up via Nokia.com/phones in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options. The 2GB+16GB variant of the Nokia C3 costs Rs 7,499, whereas the 3GB+32GB model is retailing for Rs 8,999. Furthermore, the Nokia C3 also comes with a one-year replacement guarantee.