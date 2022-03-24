OnePlus Pad 5G Might Sport Snapdragon 865 and OLED Display

OnePlus might come out with a new tablet called OnePlus Pad soon. It would be the first tablet from OnePlus. According to the rumours, the company might launch it in the first half of 2022. However, no hints about the same have come from OnePlus yet. Regardless, the specifications of the alleged OnePlus Pad 5G are making rounds online. Let’s see what the OnePlus Pad 5G might pack for the users.

OnePlus Pad 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

The OnePlus Pad 5G might come with an OLED display measuring 12.4-inches. According to a leak from ShadowLeak, the display would support FHD+ resolution. Further, the gadget might run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

At the front, there might be an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling, and the rear might come with a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor.

Most likely, the OnePlus Pad 5G might sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and might be available in a single memory variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The alleged tablet from OnePlus might pack a 10900mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.

For security, the OnePlus Pad 5G might come with a side-facing fingerprint scanner and feature support for Bluetooth 5.1 and a 3.5mm audio jack. According to rumours, the tablet might be priced at 2,999 Yuan ($471 USD), which doesn’t look like a bad price.

But since nothing official has arrived from OnePlus in this regard, take the specifications leak mentioned here with a grain of salt. Mukul Sharma, a famous tipster, had said that the OnePlus Pad 5G had already entered the manufacturing phase in the Eurasian and European regions.

OnePlus is expected to launch multiple products this year. It also includes the OnePlus Nord 2T that might arrive in May or April this year. Alongside, the company is also reported to be gearing for the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro soon in India.