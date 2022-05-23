Oppo Reno8 Series is Officially Here – Check Out Complete Specifications and Price

The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched its Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones in China. The series consists of Reno8, Reno8 Pro, and Reno8 Pro+ models. All three devices in the Reno8 series have similar designs and a slight change when it comes to specifications. Oppo Reno8 series has been revealed as a successor to the last year’s Oppo Reno7 series. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the new Oppo Reno8 series.

Oppo Reno8 Series Specs

The vanilla Oppo Reno8 and the Reno8 Pro models have been launched with a 6.43-inch screen with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. On the other hand, the Pro+ model comes with a larger 6.7-inch display with a centre-aligned punch. The company has featured an AMOLED display on all three variants and the screen offers an FHD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate, except for the base model which comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powering the vanilla Oppo Reno8 is a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The Reno8 Pro model is powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor whereas the Pro+ model is equipped with a Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. The processors on all the smartphones are paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handsets are backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit with support for 80W fast charging

Talking about the camera specifications of the devices, all three models come with triple rear camera setups. The vanilla Reno8 features a 50MP main sensor along with a 2MP secondary snapper and a 2MP macro unit. The only change in the Pro and Pro+ model is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera. The OPPO Reno 8 series comes with the brand’s MariSilicon X chip that is said to offer next-level photography capabilities. The front of the smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno8 Series Price

As far as the pricing of the smartphones is considered, Oppo Reno8 comes in three storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB priced at Yuan 2,499, 8GB + 256GB priced at Yuan 2,699 and 12GB + 256GB at Yuan 2,999. Reno8 Pro comes in the same configurations as well but is priced at Yuan 2,999, Yuan 3,199, and Yuan 3,499 respectively. The Reno8 Pro+ on the other hand, has only two variants – 8GB + 256GB priced at 3,699 and 12GB + 256GB priced at 3,999.

Both vanilla and Pro models are available in Clear Sky Blue, Slightly Drunk, and Night Tour Black colour options. The Pro+ model will be available in Xiaoyaoqing (mint), Roaming Grey and Undercurrent colours.