BSNL: Every Postpaid Plan the State-Owned Telco Has to Offer

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is a government-backed telecom service provider that provides a number of postpaid plans for its subscribers. These postpaid plans from the company start as low as Rs 199 and there are some high-end packs available as well. Moreover, the plans from BSNL come are available for both family and individual users. Let’s take a look at every postpaid plan available under the BSNL’s portfolio.

BSNL Postpaid Plans

The first plan on the list is the cheapest offering from the company which comes at a price tag of Rs 199. It is an individual user plan that offers unlimited free voice calls in Home LSA/ national roaming including MTNL roaming area (on-net/off-net) along with 100 SMS per day. The pack offers 25GB of free data with data rollover of up to 75GB allowed. The fixed monthly charges of this plan are Rs 199 along with a few other expenses which will be mentioned below.

The next on the list is a Rs 399 plan which has been described on the website as the “Ghar Wapsi” plan. The plan comes at a price of Rs 399 and offers unlimited voice call – HPLMN and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day along with 70GB of free data. The postpaid plan offers data rollover of up to 210GB.

The third plan on the list is Rs 525 plan from BSNL. At a price tag of Rs 525, BSNL provides a postpaid plan that offers the same unlimited voice call – HPLMN and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network along with 100 SMS per day. Users also get 85GB of free data with data rollover of up to 255GB allowed. This plan also offers an additional family SIM with an unlimited voice calling facility but no data or SMS allowance.

Next is a Rs 798 plan which is a complete family postpaid plan. For a price of Rs 798, BSNL offers a postpaid that comes with an unlimited voice call – HPLMN and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network along with 100 SMS per day. The plan offers 50GB of free data with data rollover of up to 150GB allowed for the primary user. The plan also provides 2 family connections with an unlimited voice facility, 50GB of data and 100SMS/day for each family connection separately.

Following is also a family connection offered by BSNL that provides three family connections along with the primary. For a price tag of Rs 999, BSNL offers a postpaid plan that offers unlimited voice call – HPLMN and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network along with 100 SMS per day. Primary users get 75GB of free data with data rollover of up to 225GB allowed. The plan also provides 3 family connections with an unlimited voice facility, 75GB of data and 100SMS/day for each family connection separately.

Last on the list is the most expensive postpaid offering from BSNL which happens to be an individual plan. BSNL offers a postpaid plan at a cost of Rs 1,525 that provides unlimited voice call – HPLMN and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network along with 100 SMS per day. In addition to this, the plan offers truly unlimited data without any speed restrictions.

For the activation of all the above plans users have to pay a one-time fee of Rs 100 and GST charges are not included in the above-mentioned prices. Additionally, users have to pay a security deposit which is Rs 500 for Local + STD, Rs 2000 for Local +STD+ISD and Rs 2000 for Local+ STD+ ISD+ International Roaming as well. Users can check the additional charges applicable post the consumption of free data along with add-on packs on the official website of BSNL.