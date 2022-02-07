Tecno POVA 5G Confirmed Specifications for India Suggest a Good Offer for Users

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno, known for its affordable smartphones in India is gearing up for the launch of Tecno POVA 5G on February 8. The upcoming device will be the brand’s first 5G-enabled smartphone in India and is advertised to be a gaming-oriented handset. Now, just a day ahead of the launch of the device, the landing page of the smartphone has been set up on the Amazon India website where users can also avail the option to get notified once the device arrives. The description page on Amazon has confirmed multiple specifications and features for the new Tecno POVA 5G.

Specifications for Tecno POVA 5G

The listing on Amazon confirms that Tecno POVA 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and will come with support for 11 5G bands. The device will have dual 5G channels as well as will feature Wi-Fi 6 support. The landing page informs that the smartphone will come with a Panther Game Engine 2.0 designed for a smooth mobile gaming experience while reducing the heat, power consumption and frame rate drop.

In addition to this, the all-new Tecno POVA 5G will be backed by a 6000mAh battery and will come with support for 18W flash charge technology. The device offers up to 3 hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charge and can be charged up to 50% in just 33 minutes. Moreover, the handset will operate on preinstalled HiOS 8.1 UI based Android 11 OS. Furthermore, the brand will also offer one-time free screen replacement within the first 100 days of purchase of the device.

The device was previously launched in Africa in December 2021 which reveals other specification details. Tecno POVA 5G features a 6.9-inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080x2460pixels resolution. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP camera along with a 2MP lens and an AI camera. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie snapper. The sensory system on the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

As far as the pricing details of the device is considered, The brand’s CEO had informed in December that the Tecno POVA 5G will be priced somewhere around Rs 18,000 – Rs 20,000.