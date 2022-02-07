Bharti Airtel Plan Best for 1 Year Validity

Bharti Airtel’s prepaid plans are similar in benefits when it comes to what Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are offering to their customers. Many users want a prepaid plan for long-term validity, such as one year, so that they can escape the hassle of recharging again and again. Airtel offers multiple recharge plans to users, which come with one-year validity. It all depends on the amount of data that a user wants from his/her plan. Let’s check these plans out.

Which Airtel Plan is Best for 1 Year

Bharti Airtel plan that is best for 1-year for an average consumer with average data needs is the Rs 2999 plan. While this sounds very expensive, this is the best data-centric plan that you can get from Airtel if you are looking for yearly validity.

Airtel also offers a more affordable option than this for one year, which costs Rs 1799, but with this plan, users get only 24GB of data. However, with the Rs 2999 plan, users get 2GB of daily data, which means the total about of data offered by this plan is 730GB.

Further, with the Rs 2999 plan, users get 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited voice calling throughout the year. Users are also entitled to get Airtel Thanks benefits with this plan. Airtel Thanks benefits include a free trial subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile for one month, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and more.

What is Airtel Rs 3359 Plan

The Rs 3359 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with the same benefits as the Rs 2999 plan. This means, with the Rs 3359 plan as well, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 365 days, along with Airtel Thanks benefits. The only extra benefit that Rs 3359 plan offers over the Rs 2999 plan is a bundled subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Edition for one-year. If you plan on purchasing the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Edition plan, which costs Rs 499 and also has prospects of purchasing the Rs 2999 plan from Airtel, you will save a little money by going for the Rs 3359 plan, which brings both together.