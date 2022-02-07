Street Furniture to Reduce 5G Network Rollout Cost in India: COAI DG, SP Kochhar

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Since the electricity poles, mobile towers and more haven’t been used for setting up small cells as street furniture, the telcos don’t have a clear guideline or a way in sight which can help them in understanding how to best utilise the resources available for rolling out 5G networks.

Highlights

  • Street furniture is really important for the 5G network rollout in India.
  • 5G networks would involve frequencies in high-spectrum bands such as 3.3 GHz - 3.6 GHz.
  • But street furniture won’t be required everywhere.

Follow Us

5G in India

Street furniture is really important for the 5G network rollout in India, believes Lt. General, Dr SP Kochhar, DG, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

5G networks would involve frequencies in high-spectrum bands such as 3.3 GHz – 3.6 GHz. With high frequencies, the reach of network signals can be disturbed through basic objects, people, trees, and more.

Thus, to ensure that 5G networks are available with proper coverage with high-capacity, one way to go about it is setting up mobile towers at a distance of every hundred metres or something near that range. However, that doesn’t make sense, believes Kochhar.

“We have to look around in the environment and what we find is electricity poles, and telephone poles, are approximately set up at distances of 100 metres. If we are permitted to just mount our antennas onto these poles, then we have an environment which is readymade, where we can roll out 5G of a very high standard at lower power output, and it will cover about 10 metres to hundred meters, but the capacities will be huge,” Kochhar told TelecomTalk.

“The capacities may go up to 100 times of what we are getting now. Speeds will go up substantially, and therefore we are asking that we should be permitted access to these towers, which we locally call street furniture. It also includes other things such as rooftops of government buildings, and such nature.”

TRAI and DoT Working on Policy for the Use of Street Furniture

Since the electricity poles, mobile towers, and more haven’t been used for setting up small cells as street furniture; the telcos don’t have a clear guideline or a way in sight which can help them in understanding how to best utilise the resources available for rolling out 5G networks. Thus, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) are working to roll out regulations and policies for the same.

“It will not increase the cost for the rollout of 5G. We are asking the government to not charge levies and taxes, and rentals for the use of these poles. A policy and regulation need to be put in place, which is non-existent today to determine how these poles can be used to rollout 5G,” Kochhar added.

But street furniture won’t be required everywhere. In rural areas, mobile towers are sufficient as there’s no real need for high-capacity networks there.

“Both TRAI and DoT are working on this to roll out regulation and a policy. In areas where the capacity doesn’t matter that much, such as rural areas, there we will go for traditional towers as we have been doing so far.”

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Street Furniture to Reduce 5G Network Rollout Cost in India: COAI DG, SP Kochhar

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments