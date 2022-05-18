Poco C40 and C40+ Officially Confirmed to be in the Works

The popular smartphone manufacturer Poco is apparently gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone under its C-series – the Poco C40. To recall, the Poco C40 was spotted at the NBTC certification site with the model number 220333QPG just a few days ago. The same smartphone has also been spotted on the FCC certification website. Now, the company has already announced the MIUI Global Stable ROM testing program for the device even though it hasn’t even launched the Poco C40 yet.

The Chinese smartphone maker invited applications for Poco C40 MIUI Global Stable ROM testing via a post on its Poco community forum. The brand has invited applications for ROM testers for the device in the region of Indonesia hinting at a launch in Indonesia. Moreover, the company has also hinted at the existence of a Poco C40+ device.

Details About Poco C40 and C40+

The company has mentioned both Poco C40 and C40+ in its post on the community forum which most likely means that both devices will operate on the same firmware. This could mean that just like Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i smartphones in the past, Poco C40 and Poco C40+ could have distinct storage and memory options.

What’s actually interesting is that Poco C40 comes with the model number 220333Q which is also the model number for the Redmi 10C smartphone. This could possibly mean that the Poco C40 and Poco C40+ are rebranded versions of the Redmi 10C. Redmi 10C was launched with a 6.71-inch LCD display. The FCC listing of the device suggests that it will boot MIUI 13, however, as per Kacper’s claim, the handset will boot MIUI Go Edition.

The device was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. We can expect up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB / 128GB of internal storage. There might be a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. As far as the camera specifications of the smartphone are considered, Redmi 10C comes with a 5MP selfie camera. The back of the device features a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP secondary lens in the square-shaped camera module.