BSNL Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500 That Are a Steal

The Indian telecom sector is dominated by the three private players – Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. However, the state-owned telco BSNL also provides prepaid plans that offer benefits just as the other operators. Some of the prepaid plans from BSNL actually offer a remarkably good amount of data for longer validity at very cheap price tags. In this article, we are going to take a look at the BSNL prepaid plans under Rs 500 which are definitely a steal.

The Prepaid Plans

The first plan on the list is STV_399 which offers 1GB of data per day for a period of 80 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for Rs 399. The plan also gives free access to BSNL tunes and Lokdhun content. The next is a similar plan but with slightly better benefits. The telco offers an STV_429 plan that offers 1GB of data per day as well for 81 days with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with the access to Eros Now entertainment services for Rs 429.

The next on the list is a data-oriented prepaid plan offered by the telco. The plan comes at a price tag of Rs 447 and offers a total of 100GB of high-speed data. Beyond the set limit of 100GB of data, users can access the internet at 80 Kbps of speed. The plan comes with a validity period of 60 calendar days and even though it is mentioned under ‘Data Voucher’ on the website, it still offers unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS per day. Along with the STV_447 plan, users can also get a subscription to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now Entertainment Services.

BSNL also offers an STV_499 pack for its users that has a three-month validity period. For Rs 499, BSNL users can get 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 90 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. This plan does not come with any OTT subscription.