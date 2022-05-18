Realme Narzo 50 5G Series Launched in India – Specifications and Pricing

Realme has finally launched its Realme Narzo 50 5G series in India on Wednesday. The series comprises two smartphones – Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G. The devices have been in the rumour mill for a while now and finally are here. Both vanilla and Pro model arrive with MediaTek chipsets, 90Hz refresh rate support on the display and more. Let’s take a closer look at the specifications and pricing of the two newly launched smartphones.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Specs and Price

Realme Narzo 50 5G has been launched with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display screen on the smartphone offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate and has up to 600nits of peak brightness. Realme Narzo 50 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The processor on the device is coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For the camera part, Realme Narzo 50 5G features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with a monochrome portrait sensor. The front of the smartphone features an 8MP selfie camera. The handset operates on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. There is 128GB of internal storage and the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging.

Realme Narzo 50 5G has been launched in three storage configurations – 4GB + 64GB for Rs 15,999 , 4GB + 128GB for Rs 16,999and 6GB + 128GB for 17,999.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Specs and Price

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G arrives with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP Samsung S5KGM1ST primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a macro shooter. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie camera. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has been priced at Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant and goes up to Rs 23,999 for the high-end 8GB + 128GB model.