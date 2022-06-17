Tecno Pova 3 Launch Date has Been Fixed for India

The new Tecno Pova 3 will come with a 7,000mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging. The MediaTek Helio G88 SoC will be used in the device. India will see the launch of the new smartphone on June 20. The Tecno Pova 3’s Amazon India landing page is now live, and interested customers may use the website’s “Notify Me” option to receive information on the device’s release and availability. The company has released a teaser on social media in order to provide more information about the new Pova series phone. Let’s have a look at the device’s specifications, price, and other details.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, according to rumours. The device will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, which can be paired with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. Not only that, by utilising the device’s unused storage, the memory can be increased to 11GB. It also has 128GB of inbuilt storage and a gaming-friendly Z-axis linear motor. The smartphone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery unit which is supposed to provide up to 53 days of standby time. The device also has dual stereo speakers.

Talking about the camera specifications, the Tecno Pova 3 has a triple rear camera unit with a 50MP primary sensor, according to the Amazon description.

Tecno Pova 3 Price (Expected)

The Tecno Pova 3 was released in May in the Philippines for PHP 8,999 (approximately Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. PHP 9,399 (roughly Rs 13,900) gets you the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB model. The Indian version will almost certainly be priced similarly. Not only that the smartphone will be available in three different colour variants: Eco Black, Electric Blue, and Tech Silver.