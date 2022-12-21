Apple Might Cancel iPhone SE 4 for 2023

Apple is predicted to cancel the next Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone or delay the commercial manufacturing of the gadget until 2024, due to lower-than-anticipated demand, according to the most recent report from Ming-Chi Kuo,. The Pro and Pro Max editions of Apple's iPhones have been the most well-liked models for the past few years, despite the fact that the company has repeatedly experimented with mid- and low-end models, which haven't got the same success.

Reason Behind the Device’s Cancellation

The device's cancellation is reportedly due to the full-screen design's higher material costs, which will also result in higher smartphone selling prices. This can also assist the business in lowering the costs associated with developing new products, particularly at a time when a worldwide recession is on the horizon and anything Apple can save could benefit the brand.

The company's expectations in terms of sales are not being met by merely the iPhone SE models. Compared to expectations, the market demand for the Apple iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 14 Plus, which served as its successor for the new lineup, was incredibly low. Due to increased demand, the Cupertino-based technology giant had to increase manufacturing of the Pro models while decreasing production of the 14 Plus model.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have the same 6.1-inch, 720p LCD screen as the iPhone XR and is potentially IP67-rated. A 3,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging might power the smartphone. The newest Apple A16 Bionic processor, which powers the recently released Apple iPhone 14 Pro series, is anticipated to power the smartphone internally, while it is possible that the A15 SoC featured in the iPhone 14 lineup will be used instead. A single 12MP sensor on the back and a 7MP selfie camera are two possible camera configurations for the device.

It is unknown at this time whether the iPhone SE 4 has been postponed or cancelled. So, take this information with a pinch of salt.