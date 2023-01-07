WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Could Soon be Saved by Users

Numerous new features are being developed by WhatsApp. A new "Kept" communications feature, which will let users store disappearing texts rapidly, was recently seen being tested by the messaging app. The feature is still being developed by WhatsApp and has not yet been made available to beta testers. You can use the optional setting for disappearing communications to increase your privacy. You can arrange messages to vanish 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after they are sent when you enable disappearing messages. Only new chat messages are controlled by the most recent option. Those disappearing messages can be saved, though, with the use of a kept message option.

WhatsApp New Kept Message Feature

Beta testers are not currently able to access the "Kept" message function. Additionally, the "kept message" option is just another way to save a disappearing message temporarily, so it will not be automatically removed from the chat and will be visible to all participants. If users decide they do not want to store a message, they will still have the option to "un-keep" it. As soon as they choose to un-keep the chats, they will never be available again in the chat. According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on adding the ability to save vanishing messages for a future app version. When the feature will be accessible to users is unknown.

According to a screenshot provided by the website, a kept message can be recognised by the bookmark icon, which can be located in the message bubble of vanishing messages. The mark denotes that the message's disappearance has been "preserved." The chat will remain in the window once the symbol appears.

Additionally, even if the disappearing messages feature is enabled and the message has already expired, this icon acts as a visual cue that the message has been "preserved" and will not be deleted from the chat. Users may quickly discern between messages that are kept and those that simply vanish from the chat, thanks to this functionality. It's important to remember that everyone in the chat has the ability to remove these messages at any time.