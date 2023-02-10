6 Great Action Comedy Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Action comedy is a famous movie genre that combines elements of action and comedy. These films are characterized by high-octane, fast-paced action scenes interspersed with humour and comedic moments. Action scenes are exciting to watch when taken separately, and comedies are a fun diversion from reality. What if the two genres came together? The genres clearly complement one another, and action comedies are highly popular with the general public.

There are many different possibilities available on OTT in this mixed genre. Therefore, if you don't have any plans for the weekend, why not throw a movie night for your loved ones? We selected some of the top action comedies available on Netflix from a variety of filmmaking regions, including Tollywood, Hollywood, and more.

Here are the top six action comedies on Netflix to watch over the weekend.

Also Read: Disney+ Hotstar: Watch These New Films and Online Series in February 2023

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Bantu works tirelessly to win over his heartless father. However, his life changes as soon as he finds out who his real parents are. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge play the main characters in the Telugu movie. Trivikram Srinivas directed the movie.

Thallumalla

The film, which Khalid Rahman directed, centres on Wazim, a man who was ready to wed Fathima, a well-known vlogger. Unexpected events, however, thwart his plans. Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, and other actors appear in the Malayalam movie.

An Action Hero

Maanav's acting career was at its height. Later, while filming in Haryana, he is injured in an accident and flees the scene. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat play key parts in the Hindi movie. Anirudh Iyer directed the film.

Also Read: This February, Don’t Miss These Movies and Web Series on ZEE5

Bullet Train

Ladybug intends to accomplish his goal successfully as he rides a Japanese bullet train. He nevertheless meets four additional killers who appear to be involved in his objective. Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and other actors star in the English movie. David Leitch is the director of the movie.

The Adam Project

In order to safeguard the future, time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self. Shawn Levy is the director of the English movie. Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaa are among the cast members.

Rush Hour

To find the kidnapped daughter of a Chinese diplomat, two irrational American detectives and a careful Chinese detective team up. They concentrate on capturing a violent mobster as well. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker play the title characters in the well-known action comedy. Brett Ratner directed the film.

Also Read: New Releases on Amazon Prime to Watch Out for in February 2023