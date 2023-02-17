Tecno Pop 7 Pro Launched in India for Super Affordable Price

Tecno has launched the Tecno Pop 7 Pro in India. The smartphone has been priced very low to ensure that it is a device that is affordable for almost anyone. The device has a dual-camera setup and comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also packs a big battery to ensure that the device can last more than a day on a single charge. Not only that, but the device also has a large display on which users can watch their favourite content. Let's check out the complete specifications and price of the Tecno Pop 7 Pro.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro Price in India

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro has been launched in India for a price of Rs 6799 only. At this price, you will get the 2GB+64GB variant. For Rs 7299, you can get the 3GB+64GB variant. The device will be available in two colours - Black and Blue. It will go on sale via Amazon from February 22 onwards.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro Specifications in India

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ dot notch display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. The maximum brightness that this device can support is 480nits. It will run on HiOS 11.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. Note that this smartphone users RAM expansion technology. If you go for the 2GB RAM variant, you can expand the RAM by a further 2GB, and if you go for the 3GB RAM variant, then you can expand it by a further 3GB.

The device has a dual camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor, and on the front, there's a 5MP selfie sensor. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging.,