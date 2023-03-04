New iPhone 14 in Yellow Colour Could Launch Soon

Apple could soon bring a yellow-coloured iPhone 14. This will be in trend with the iPhone launch that Apple does every year around March. Apple doesn't bring new iPhone series, but a new coloured iPhone in the existing iPhone series. It would be an interesting colour to observe. With the iPhone 12 series, Apple introduced a new Purple coloured iPhone around March 2021. While with the iPhone 13 series, it was the Green colour. Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models should be available in this new colour. (Read More - Apple to Bring iPhone SE 4 Afterall)

MacRumors (via Gizmochina) reported that Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing next week. The report said that this could be about the new iPhone, or it could be something else entirely. The new colour options help with marketing and boosting the sales of the iPhones. Apple has always impressed with the mid-cycle new iPhone colour release, and this time should be no different.

The specifications of the iPhone 14 that would come with the new colour would be the same as well. Whether it is the next week or the next month, Apple is very likely to bring a new coloured iPhone 14 to the global market. The iPhone 15 series is expected to make its debut somewhere in September 2023. (Read More - iPhone 15, Everything We Know)