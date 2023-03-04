New iPhone 14 in Yellow Colour Could Launch Soon

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing next week. The report said that this could be about the new iPhone, or it could be something else entirely. The new colour options help with marketing and boosting the sales of the iPhones. Apple has always impressed with the mid-cycle new iPhone colour release, and this time should be no different.

Highlights

  • Apple could soon bring a yellow-coloured iPhone 14.
  • This will be in trend with the iPhone launch that Apple does every year around March.
  • Apple doesn't bring new iPhone series, but a new coloured iPhone in the existing iPhone series.

Follow Us

iPhone 14
Credit - MacRumors

Apple could soon bring a yellow-coloured iPhone 14. This will be in trend with the iPhone launch that Apple does every year around March. Apple doesn't bring new iPhone series, but a new coloured iPhone in the existing iPhone series. It would be an interesting colour to observe. With the iPhone 12 series, Apple introduced a new Purple coloured iPhone around March 2021. While with the iPhone 13 series, it was the Green colour. Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models should be available in this new colour. (Read More - Apple to Bring iPhone SE 4 Afterall)

MacRumors (via Gizmochina) reported that Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing next week. The report said that this could be about the new iPhone, or it could be something else entirely. The new colour options help with marketing and boosting the sales of the iPhones. Apple has always impressed with the mid-cycle new iPhone colour release, and this time should be no different.

The specifications of the iPhone 14 that would come with the new colour would be the same as well. Whether it is the next week or the next month, Apple is very likely to bring a new coloured iPhone 14 to the global market. The iPhone 15 series is expected to make its debut somewhere in September 2023. (Read More - iPhone 15, Everything We Know)

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments