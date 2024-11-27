RailWire Launches New Internet Plan Bundled with Prasar Bharati’s OTT Service



RailTel’s internet service arm, RailWire, has launched a new service plan called the Freedom Plan, a home internet service bundled with Over-The-Top (OTT) content. "The Freedom Plan is an OTT-bundled home internet plan offering subscribers access to quality entertainment as well," RailTel said in a statement this week.

Key Features of the Freedom Plan

The plan offers 30 Mbps internet, access to Prasar Bharati's OTT platform WAVES, nine premium OTTs, over 400 live TV channels, and 200+ games, the company said in a statement.

"The Freedom Plan comes with Prasar Bharati's very own OTT platform WAVES and nine other premium OTTs, 30 Mbps high-speed internet, along with 400-plus live TV channels and over 200 games," the statement on X said.

RailTel, in partnership with PlayboxTV as the OTT aggregator, is the first telecom operator to onboard WAVES, Prasar Bharati's newly launched OTT platform.

Prasar Bharati's Waves OTT Platform

Prasar Bharati recently launched its OTT platform, WAVES, at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The platform spans over 10 genres of infotainment and offers video-on-demand, free-to-play gaming, radio streaming, live TV streaming with 65 live channels, several in-app integrations for video and gaming content, and online shopping through an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)-supported e-commerce platform, the Ministry said.

Technology for Seamless Entertainment

The platform has been designed to accommodate up to 10 million concurrent users initially, with scalability up to 100 million, according to a report shared by RailTel on X. Additionally, RailTel has implemented a cutting-edge content delivery network (CDN), a media asset management system (MAM), and a secure digital rights management (DRM) framework to ensure copyright protection.

Targeting Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities, and Rural Areas

The Freedom Plan focuses on enhancing connectivity and entertainment in regions often overlooked by mainstream providers. RailWire targets Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, as well as rural areas, to provide internet connectivity using its infrastructure.