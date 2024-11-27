Bharti Airtel’s Most Expensive Postpaid Mobile Plan

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has one of the most expensive postpaid mobile plans available for customers. In the mobile postpaid space, Airtel is a dominant player. Airtel's postpaid service is present everywhere. Today, we will look at the telecom operator's most expensive postpaid mobile plan. This plan comes at a cost of Rs 1749 per month. Note that this price is exclusive of GST charges, so the final bill will have a higher amount with taxes added and also based on your usage. Let's take a look at the Rs 1749 postpaid plan details from Airtel.









Bharti Airtel Rs 1749 Mobile Postpaid Plan Details

Bharti Airtel's Rs 1749 mobile postpaid plan is a family plan, not an individual plan. So while this plan costs a lot of money, it can be used by a lot of people. The Rs 1749 plan comes with five SIMs, one primary and four secondary connections. All SIM cards get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

The data benefits for the primary SIM are 200GB per billing cycle and 30GB for the secondary connection. The data rollover provided with this plan is capped at 200GB. There are additional benefits bundled with the plan.

The OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled are free Hello Tunes on Wynk, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Netflix Standard, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, VIP Service, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Amazon Prime access for six months. There's also a Blue Ribbon Bag bundled with the plan. The Netflix Standard subscription can also be upgraded to Netflix Premium by paying fees of Rs 150 per month.

There's also a Rs 3000 discount applicable once a year from the date of activation of the Rs 1749 plan, on the purchase of any international roaming (IR) packs with validity of 10 and 30 days.