Titan.ium Platform Launches SCP Solution for Global Mobile Network Operators

The company said this announcement comes in response to the escalating challenges posed by managing large geographically-distributed 5G core signaling networks.

Highlights

  • Titanium's SCP optimises 5G core networks with secure message routing and load balancing.
  • Cloud-native architecture ensures scalability and resilience for seamless integration.
  • Robust operational solutions tackle challenges in managing large 5G networks, enhancing efficiency.

Titanium Platform announced the availability of its solution, the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), catering to the needs of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) worldwide this week. The company said this announcement comes in response to the escalating challenges posed by managing large geographically-distributed 5G core signaling networks.

Enhanced Network Management

The SCP introduces a suite of essential features including secure message routing, load balancing distribution, traffic prioritisation, and overload handling, along with enhanced traffic visibility. By streamlining network management and facilitating integration with existing infrastructure, Titan.ium aims to deliver substantial cost savings and performance improvements for MNOs, the company said in an official release.




Commenting on the announcement, Kurt Daniel, CEO of Titan.ium Platform, said, "With Titan.ium's SCP, we are enabling Mobile Network Operators to realise optimal performance and scalability in their 5G core networks. With significantly increased 5G signaling traffic, robust operational and security solutions are a necessity to avoid overloads and degradation of customer experience."

Cloud-Native Architecture Benefits

"Leveraging its cloud-native architecture, Titan.ium's SCP ensures scalability, resilience, and security during fluctuations in traffic volume and even in the event of a complete site failure. Its ability to screen and modify message parameters enhances interoperability and facilitates integration with network functions to ensure optimal and uninterrupted delivery of 5G standalone (SA) services," the company said.

Moreover, the SCP can handle the significantly increased signaling transactions volume expected with 5G deployments positions. By simplifying core network routing topology, it is estimated to enhance the efficiency of Network Functions (NFs) by up to 30 percent, the company explained.

Titan.ium's SCP also offers seamless integration with its element management system (EMS), enabling centralised configuration, performance monitoring, and fault management of distributed Network Functions (NFs) as needed.

