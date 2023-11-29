Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Deploys Titan.ium 5G Platform for 5G Roaming

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier deploys Titan.ium's 5G and cloud-native platform for seamless global roaming connectivity.

Highlights

  • Titan.ium's platform ensures faster and more reliable 5G SA roaming services.
  • Successful trial based on 3GPP Security Edge Protection Proxy.
  • Titan.ium and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier have collaborated closely on deploying a range of 2G-4G solutions.

Follow Us

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Deploys Titan.ium 5G Platform for 5G Roaming
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, the international wholesale division of Deutsche Telekom, has commercially deployed Titan.ium's 5G and cloud-native platform to provide global 5G roaming connectivity. This deployment enables the delivery of new telecommunication services connecting continents, ensuring faster and more reliable 5G Standalone (SA) roaming services worldwide, said the joint statement.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Introduces Sofia-Varazdin Route for Lambda




Advanced 5G Roaming Deployment

The deployment follows a comprehensive trial of network connectivity based on 3GPP Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), ensuring end-to-end confidentiality for all 5G interconnect roaming messages. Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier said it conducted proof-of-concept initiatives with operator partners, including Sunrise and AIS Thailand.

Titan.ium and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, with a longstanding partnership, have collaborated closely on deploying a range of 2G-4G solutions. Titan.ium's cloud-native platform, integrated with Kubernetes, facilitates automated deployments, auto-scaling, self-healing, rolling updates, and canary roll-outs.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Launches New Point-of-Presence in Miami, Florida

"Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier has always pushed the envelope working with its operator partners to bring the very latest technologies, such as 5G, to market," said Kurt Daniel, CEO, Titan.ium.

"As a leader in core networking technologies like signalling, routing, and security who is actively involved in the GSMA industry group, it's gratifying to take our leading-edge technologies from the lab and deploy them with partners like Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier."

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier said, "The Titan.ium platform gave us the flexibility to launch all our necessary services to lead the way in the industry’s transition to 5G while still guaranteeing scalable solutions to address the demands of our customers."

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Successfully Tests 5G SA Roaming Solution With Partners

Looking to the Future

As the industry prepares for the international adoption of 5G SA services, both Titan.ium and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier actively participate in the GSMA standardisation initiative for 5G SA roaming, according to the official release.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier's security-by-design approach to roaming allows customers to outsource investment and operation of 5G SA roaming, enhancing flexibility and efficiency in connecting with roaming partners.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

still wont roll out 5G SA

Bharti Telecom Looking to Raise 80 Billion Rupees

Rupesh :

BSNL 4G Update from Punjab circle: Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula (although city of Haryana but in telecom terms it falls…

BSNL Reports a Net Loss of Rs 1484 Crore for…

shivraj roy :

there were some rumours of verizon buying shares of vi but that was false too

Vodafone Idea Might Not Raise Funds in December Quarter: Report

Abdul Sattar Ibrahim Aboulola :

I am hesitant to buy the one plus fold as I'm afraid to experience what I went through with my…

OnePlus 12 Design Officially Revealed Along with Some Info

Krishn :

No new international player will come India. Only possibility is if any Indian firm comes in this sector such as…

Vodafone Idea Might Not Raise Funds in December Quarter: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments