Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Deploys Titan.ium 5G Platform for 5G Roaming



Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, the international wholesale division of Deutsche Telekom, has commercially deployed Titan.ium's 5G and cloud-native platform to provide global 5G roaming connectivity. This deployment enables the delivery of new telecommunication services connecting continents, ensuring faster and more reliable 5G Standalone (SA) roaming services worldwide, said the joint statement.

Advanced 5G Roaming Deployment

The deployment follows a comprehensive trial of network connectivity based on 3GPP Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), ensuring end-to-end confidentiality for all 5G interconnect roaming messages. Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier said it conducted proof-of-concept initiatives with operator partners, including Sunrise and AIS Thailand.

Titan.ium and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, with a longstanding partnership, have collaborated closely on deploying a range of 2G-4G solutions. Titan.ium's cloud-native platform, integrated with Kubernetes, facilitates automated deployments, auto-scaling, self-healing, rolling updates, and canary roll-outs.

"Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier has always pushed the envelope working with its operator partners to bring the very latest technologies, such as 5G, to market," said Kurt Daniel, CEO, Titan.ium.

"As a leader in core networking technologies like signalling, routing, and security who is actively involved in the GSMA industry group, it's gratifying to take our leading-edge technologies from the lab and deploy them with partners like Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier."

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier said, "The Titan.ium platform gave us the flexibility to launch all our necessary services to lead the way in the industry’s transition to 5G while still guaranteeing scalable solutions to address the demands of our customers."

Looking to the Future

As the industry prepares for the international adoption of 5G SA services, both Titan.ium and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier actively participate in the GSMA standardisation initiative for 5G SA roaming, according to the official release.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier's security-by-design approach to roaming allows customers to outsource investment and operation of 5G SA roaming, enhancing flexibility and efficiency in connecting with roaming partners.