Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G Services in Pune

Vodafone Idea Limited today announced the launch of TurboNet 4G services in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC). The telco also successfully integrated Vodafone and Idea networks in both locations. Furthermore, Vodafone Idea said that Pune and PCMC is the biggest territory for the operator in Maharashtra & Goa circle, where it has the largest base of over 40 million subscribers. Besides the two locations, TurboNet 4G is now available to Vodafone and Idea customers in the cities of Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Baramati, Beed, Karad, Gondiya, Ratnagiri and in the Districts of Osmanabad, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Bhandara, Wardha, Yavatmal & Washim in the circle.

Vodafone Idea Expands TurboNet 4G Footprint in India

The launch of Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G follows the successful completion of its radio network integration and the deployment of new-age technologies such as Massive MIMO, 4G on 900 MHz and Small Cells to further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the region. It is also said that the integrated Vodafone Idea network in Maharashtra is now stronger & faster. With 1973 sites in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the coverage for Vodafone and Idea customers has increased by 37% and 44% respectively.

For the unaware, TurboNet 4G by Vodafone Idea is being rolled out across the country over the last year. In a press statement, Vodafone Idea confirmed that the network integration exercise is happening at a rapid pace with 86% of districts in India already consolidated.

Speaking on occasion Rajendra Chourasia, Business Head – Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea Limited said “With our continued commitment to provide the best possible customer experience in Maharashtra & Goa circle, we have now made the Vodafone Idea network in Pune and PCMC, stronger and faster with better indoor coverage on TurboNet 4G. As we rapidly roll out TurboNet 4G to other towns and cities, over 40 million Vodafone Idea customers across 37 districts of Maharashtra and Goa will enjoy a strong, unified network and rich digital content.”

Advantages of Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G

As for the advantages of Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G, customers will experience state of the art 4G LTE network with dual spectrum power offering higher capacity and coverage. It also has enhanced network capabilities like the deployment of new age, 5G ready technologies including 4G on 900 Mhz, spectrum re-farming, Massive MIMO and Small Cells.

The telco is also promising high-speed uploads and downloads along with enhanced network experience to the customers.