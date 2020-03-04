OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Highlights The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and 120Hz displays

The 8 Pro will additionally sport a quad camera on the rear with the addition of ToF sensor

The OnePlus 8 Lite will be sitting in mid-range segment with 90Hz screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to go official in India and globally sometime in mid-April as per recent leaks. Numerous reports on the web say OnePlus is moving towards a three-product line for its upcoming flagship range, with the introduction of a OnePlus 8 Lite model in addition to regular and Pro models. Key specifications and features of the entire OnePlus 8 range including the standard OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro model and the OnePlus 8 Lite model have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal. OnePlus is planning to go with 120Hz displays for the premium OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro, while the mid-range Lite model will likely have a 90Hz screen.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Leaked Specifications Detailed

The OnePlus 8 is said to flaunt a 6.5-inch punch-hole Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 SoC and Adreno 650 GPU. The device will arrive in three RAM and storage configurations- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The device is said to come with a triple rear camera module consisting of 48MP primary sensor mated to 16MP and 2MP secondary units. The OnePlus 8 is expected to house a 4000mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge technology.

As for the top of the line OnePlus 8 Pro, it is tipped to sport a slightly larger 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The 8 Pro model will also have dual-mode 5G connectivity and 30W wireless charging. In terms of camera, the Pro will come with a quad-camera setup on the rear with an additional ToF sensor. A 4500mAh battery with 10V 5A Super Warp fast charging support will fuel the handset.

Both devices are likely to boot Android 10 OS out of the box and come sporting premium glass body designs.

OnePlus 8 Lite: Leaked Specifications Detailed

The OnePlus Lite is the newest addition to the Chinese makers’ flagship range. The device is said to be released later than flagship models in July, though an earlier release date is also possible. The smartphone’s price details were also leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91mobiles. The device is expected to start for GBP 400 in UK markets. Though the price may seem quite steep when compared in Indian currency, the 91mobiles report adds that the older OnePlus 7T starts for 549 GBP. The introduction of the OnePlus 8 Lite suggests that the high-end models are likely to be priced higher than last year’s flagship devices.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to come powered by a MediaTek chipset, which may be the Dimensity 1000 SoC. Moreover, unlike the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models, the Lite model will feature a 90Hz display. The device is said to bring a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Previous leaks say to expect a triple camera system of 48MP+16MP+12MP, 4000mAh battery with 30T Warp charging and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage in the Lite version.