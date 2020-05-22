India Drops 3 Places in Mobile Broadband Speeds, Behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh

India has registered a three place drop to 132nd on the Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speeds in April. Ookla, the company behind Speedtest maintains the index that ranks 139 countries based on the mobile broadband speeds on a monthly basis. The company said that the data for the index is derived “from the hundreds of millions of tests” that are taken by people around the world on its Speedtest platform each month. In its latest rankings released on Thursday, India registered an average mobile broadband download speed of 9.81 Mbps while its average upload speed was said to be at 3.98 Mbps.

India Ranked Lower Than Neighbouring Countries Including Pakistan and Sri Lanka

The global average mobile download speed for the month of April was said to be at 30.89 Mbps while the average upload speed was at 10.50 Mbps.

With an average mobile download speed of 88.01 Mbps and an upload speed of 18.14 Mbps, South Korea has topped the Speedtest Global Index for the month of April. Qatar, China, United Arab Emirates and Netherlands complete the top five.

India’s neighbours including Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are ranked higher with Nepal gaining five places in the month to 111 in the rankings. Pakistan gained nine places in the month to be at 112 while Sri Lanka registered an 18 place drop in the month to be ranked 115 on the index.

Bangladesh with an mobile download speed of 9.96 Mbps and an average upload speed of 6.44 Mbps is placed at 130 on the index.

Uzbekistan, Libya, Algeria, Rwanda, Sudan, Venezuela and Afghanistan are the only countries ranked lower than India on the Speedtest Global Index for the mobile broadband speeds in April.

India Maintains Position on Fixed Broadband Index

In the fixed broadband space, India has maintained its 71st spot on the index with the country ranked ahead of its neighbours including Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India registered an average fixed broadband download speed of 35.84 Mbps and an upload speed of 32.36 Mbps.

The global average download speed in the fixed broadband space for the month of April was said to be 74.74 Mbps while the upload speed was at 39.62 Mbps.

Singapore with an average fixed broadband speed of 198.46 Mbps and an upload speed of 207.17 Mbps topped the index while Hong Kong, Thailand, Switzerland and Romania completed the top five.

India’s neighbour Bangladesh took the 96 spot on the index while Sri Lanka was placed at 102nd spot and Nepal was ranked 118 on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband speeds in April. With an average fixed broadband download speed of 7.81 Mbps and upload speed of 6.16 Mbps, Pakistan was ranked 157 on the index.

Unlike the mobile Speedtest Global Index, Ookla tracks 174 countries in the fixed broadband space with Yemen, Algeria, Cuba, Venezuela and Turkmenistan occupying the last five spots on the index.