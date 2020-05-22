Vodafone Revises Rs 98 Data Voucher to Offer 12GB Benefit, Rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio

Vodafone has revised its Rs 98 add-on data voucher recently. The telco is now offering 12GB data to anyone who purchased the voucher. Earlier, the Rs 98 add-on data voucher from Vodafone came with only 6GB data benefit and was valid for 28 days. But the telco has increased the data benefits by 100% and now you will get the 12GB data for 28 days. It is important to note that with this voucher, there are no other benefits for calling or SMS. You can see the changes reflected in the website of Vodafone. It is interesting to note that the change comes a week later Airtel started offering 12GB data with its Rs 98 add-on data voucher.

Change Application Only in Select Telecom Circles

If you don’t see the new offer reflected on the website for your telecom circle, that is because the offer is rolled out for select telecom circles only. So you might be still getting the 6GB data with Rs 98 add-on data voucher. The telecom circles for which the offer is rolled out to are — Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai and UP East. The offer is currently not applicable in Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP West and West Bengal. The telco will be availing this offer in other circles soon as well.

Airtel and Reliance Jio Offering Similar Data Add-Ons

Airtel last week revamped its Rs 98 plan and is now offering 12GB data benefit with the validity being same as of the user’s base plan compared to the 6GB data benefit with a standalone validity of 28 days. However, Vodafone is offering a standalone validity of 28 days to the voucher. Airtel does not offer any other additional benefit except for the data just like Vodafone. At the same time, Reliance Jio is also offering something along the same lines. The 4G data voucher of Rs 101 from Reliance Jio comes with 12GB data benefit which will expire with the users base plan. Along with that, the user also gets 1,000 IUC minutes which is a bonus.