Aarogya Setu App Might Not Be Compatible With Contact Tracing API Developed by Google and Apple

Google and Apple technology will not share the private data of users with public authorities unless the user is tested positive for COVID-19 or come near Covid-19 infected person

By May 22nd, 2020 AT 3:00 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Google and Apple have released the initial version of their contact tracing technology to fight the deadly Covid-19 which has disrupted the entire world. Both the tech giants have said that nearly 23 countries have shown interest in the technology developed to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, Aarogya Setu app developed by the Indian government might not work with the latest contact tracing standard, which has been developed by Google and Apple. Though Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded over ten crore times, still some of the features might not work with Google and Apple’s privacy system.

    Location Tracking is Not Present in Technology Developed by Google and Apple

    The technology designed by Google and Apple does not track the location of the users whereas Aarogya Setu app has the location tracking feature. Also, users can disable the contract tracing feature in technology developed by Google and Apple by uninstalling the app or disabling the exposure notification. Aarogya Setu app has been criticised for privacy concerns. However, the government of India has denied all the concerns, and it is against disabling the location data tracking in Aarogya Setu app.

    Private Data Will be Not Be Shared with Public Authorities: Google and Apple

    Google and Apple have strictly marked that other than random Bluetooth identifiers no private data of users will be shared with the public authorities. The private data of the users will only be shared in case if the user is tested positive for Covid-19 or they will come near Covid-19 infected persons.

    Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Air Travel

    Government of India has made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for the government employees. Also, people who are residing in the red zone have been advised to download the contact tracing app have saved themselves from the deadly virus. Indians can expect that the government will make Aarogya Setu app mandatory for air travel in India. If Aarogya Setu app is made compulsory, India will become the second nation after China, which will make a mobile app compulsory for Air travel. The government is awaiting the final confirmation from the Civil Aviation Ministry to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory for air travel in India.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Aarogya Setu App Might Not Be Compatible With Contact Tracing API Developed by Google and Apple

    Google and Apple have released the initial version of their contact tracing technology to fight the deadly Covid-19 which has...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Revises Rs 98 Data Voucher to Offer 12GB Benefit, Rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio

    Vodafone has revised its Rs 98 add-on data voucher recently. The telco is now offering 12GB data to anyone who...

    module-4-img

    India Drops 3 Places in Mobile Broadband Speeds, Behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh

    India has registered a three place drop to 132nd on the Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speeds in...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Moto G8 Power Lite Launches in India: 5000mAh Battery, Triple Camera Setup at Rs 8,999

    module-4-img

    Airtel Spends Over Rs 69,000 Million to Enhance Network Infrastructure

    module-4-img

    Honor X10 5G Powered by Kirin 820 SoC and Triple Camera Setup Launched

    module-4-img

    Airtel Xstream Premium to Soon Offer 400+ Live TV Channels