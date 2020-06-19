Realme Buds Q Confirmed to Launch in India on June 25, Likely to Take on Redmi EarBuds S

Realme launched the Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Buds in the Chinese market last month. Now the company has unveiled the launch date of the Realme Buds Q in the Indian market. The company has revealed that the earbuds will be launched on June 25 and it will be available in Flipkart and the official website of Realme. Realme Buds Q has been designed with some of the best specifications and features to ensure a comfortable sound experience. One feature which will intrigue the customers is the intelligent touch controls. Realme Buds Q will come up with dynamic touch controls which will allow the users to control calls, music and more.

Realme Buds Q: Specifications and Features

Realme has made a separate page which reveals all the major features of the Realme Buds Q. The upcoming earbuds will have a new gaming mode that will offer 119 milliseconds of super-low latency for better audio and video sync. Realme Buds Q will also have intelligent touch controls which allow the users to control calls, music and more. Realme also claims that the Realme Buds Q will offer 66 % more battery life than other earbuds models in the same segment. Not only this, but earbuds will also have 10mm large boost driver that will offer 38 % base than other earbuds models in the same segment. Realme also claims that the earbuds will offer 4.5 hours of playback in a single charge and 20 hours of total playback. Another intriguing feature of Realme Buds Q extra lightweight. The upcoming earbuds will weigh approximately 3.6 grams. Connectivity option of the Realme Buds Q will include Bluetooth v5.0.

Realme Buds Q: Pricing and Availability

Realme has just announced that the Realme Buds Q will be launched on June 25, 2020, at 12.30 PM IST. As of pricing, no official announcement has been made by the company. However, customers can expect that the company will drop some hints regarding the price of earbuds before the launch. Realme has also stated that the Realme Buds Q will be launched in three colour variants which are Quite Black, Quite Yellow and Quite White. The pricing of the earphones will be less than Rs 2,000 in India to compete with Redmi EarBuds S.