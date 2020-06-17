Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom to Launch in India on June 25

People have been waiting for a long time to get their hands on the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom. There have been many speculations about the release date and specifications of the device in India. But now, the Twitter handle of Realme has announced that both the devices are going to be launched on June 25, 12:30 PM in the Asian sub-continent. Just yesterday, Realme had teased about the official launch of Realme X3 very soon and today they have announced the dates. Let’s take a look at what each of these devices will come with.

Realme X3: Expected Specifications

Realme hasn’t announced the specifications of the X3 that is why these are based on the speculations on the internet. The device might be powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM to deliver powerful performance. The smartphone is expected to pack a 4200mAh battery with a 30W fast charging support. As for the display of the device, customers might get a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Price of the device will be out only after the launch of the device.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Specifications

Realme has shared some information about their upcoming X3 SuperZoom on their website as the handset already went official in Europe earlier this month. The highlight of the device is its capability to zoom 60x times. That is why the smartphone is named SuperZoom. Along with that, Realme has claimed that the device will be very fast as well. It will also launch on June 25 at 12:30 PM. There is a Nightscape 4.0 in the device as well. With that you get AI Super Nightscape, Tripod Mode, and Ultra Nightscape to shoot like a pro in low lights. There is a 64MP camera in the device which will help you take some amazing pictures. As per the speculations are concerned, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.6-inch Full HD+IPS LCD display which will be able to support 120Hz display. It is also expected to come with Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 12GB RAM.