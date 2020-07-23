Airtel to Offer Complimentary Data up to 6GB on Prepaid Recharge

Bharti Airtel on Thursday introduced a free data coupons scheme to its users recharging for specific packs priced Rs 219 and above. The company said that the scheme is applicable to select users chosen by Airtel based on the eligibility criteria of minimum recharge. Airtel on its terms and conditions page said that the scheme is available for users who recharge for specific packs through its My Airtel application. The scheme enables select Airtel users to receive up to 6GB of complementary data through data coupons with coupons having a validity up to 84 days. The company said that the users can claim the coupons on the dedicated “My Coupons” section on the My Airtel app.

Airtel Offers Up to 6GB Complimentary Data

Airtel said that the users who recharge for Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 298, Rs 349 or Rs 398 packs will receive two coupons of 1GB data, each with a validity of 28 days. However, the company said that the coupons claimed by the users will expire at 11.59 PM on the same day irrespective of its usage.

The users who recharge for Rs 399, Rs 449 and Rs 558 packs will receive four 1GB data coupons, each with a validity of 56 days.

Similarly, the users who recharge for Rs 598 and Rs 698 packs will receive six 1GB data coupons, each with a validity of 84 days.

Airtel Users Can Receive Coupons Once During the Content Period

The company said that the coupons will only be provided to users chosen by Airtel on the eligibility criteria.

“There is no limit to numbers of daily winners but one user can be judged winner only once throughout the contest,” Airtel said in its terms and conditions page. “Users shall be informed of their win by SMS on the recharged number. Users’ are advised to recharge on the same day as they receive the offer communication as their eligibility might vary the following day.”

It has to be noted that the company has not provided a time period for the duration of the free data coupons scheme.