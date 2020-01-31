1GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans from Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Detailed

Highlights Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan comes with 1GB daily data benefit for 24 days

Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering Rs 219 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea also has a Rs 199 prepaid plan with same data benefit

Over the last three-four years, telecom operators in India focussed on offering the best data plans to their consumers. For example, Reliance Jio used to offer 5GB daily data plan priced at Rs 799 till December 2019, whereas Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel provided plans with up to 3GB data per day under Rs 600. There used to be very limited 1GB daily data plans, especially on Reliance Jio network as the telco managed to offer 1.5GB data per day at just Rs 149 before the latest tariff hike that happened at the start of December 2019. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea both used to ship 1GB daily data benefit with Rs 169 and Rs 399 prepaid plans, providing 28 and 84 days validity. After the tariff revision, each telco has just one or two 1GB daily data plans; For example, Jio is having a Rs 149 pack that comes with 1GB/day for 24 days. Similar is the case with Airtel and Vodafone Idea as well.

Reliance Jio 1GB Daily Data Plan Priced at Rs 149

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio used to offer various 1GB daily data plans, but it came down to just one plan now. The plan in question is Rs 149 one. As for the benefits, the plan ships with 1GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, non-Jio minutes of 300 and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 24 days. The plan also comes with access to Jio’s premium apps like JioTV, JioCinema and so on.

Vodafone Idea Has Two 1GB Data per Day Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea Limited is currently offering two prepaid plans with 1GB data per day benefit and they are priced at Rs 199 and Rs 219. Vodafone Idea customers can make use of the Rs 199 prepaid recharge to get 1GB daily data benefit for 21 days, whereas the Rs 219 plan will offer the same data benefit for 28 days. Other benefits of both the plans include 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling to any network within India. Unlike Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea is not limiting the outgoing voice calls to other networks which is a good thing.

Bharti Airtel Has a Single 1GB Data per Day Plan at Rs 219

Similar to Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel is also providing a Rs 219 prepaid recharge that comes with 1GB data per day, 100 SMSes every day and unlimited voice calling to any network. Bharti Airtel users will also get unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit on a daily basis.

Right now, we are not expecting telcos to launch more 1GB daily data plans as there might be limited takers. As for the 1.5GB daily data plans, they start at Rs 249 on Vodafone Idea and Airtel networks, whereas Jio’s Rs 199 plan comes with 1.5GB per day for 28 days.