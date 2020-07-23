Samsung to Unveil New Mobiles, TV, Home Appliances in September Event

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said that the company will host an virtual “Life Unstoppable” event on September 2, 2020. The company said that the event will include “latest innovations” including mobile phone, wearables, TV, audio and home appliance businesses. Samsung said that it will demonstrate how its 2020 lineup will provide entertainment, creativity and “efficiency for today’s digitally connected lifestyles.” The digital event is a result of Samsung opting out of the 2020 IFA tech show. Despite being a major exhibitor at the tech show, the company only makes moderate announcements at the in-person event. In 2019, Samsung unveiled the redesigned Galaxy Fold and mid-range Galaxy A90 along with the multiple home appliances including a 55-inch QLED 8K TV.

Samsung Promises Multiple New Products at Life Unstoppable Event

Samsung said that the Life Unstoppable event will be 45 minutes long showcasing the company’s “newest pioneering technology.”

“The latest innovations within Samsung’s integrated ecosystem will offer solutions to consumer needs – from maximising in-home entertainment and connected gaming experiences, to the efficiency with smart digital appliances, and enabling creativity for work and play, both at home and on-the-go,” Samsung said in the release.

The company said that the digital event will enable guests to explore “multiple new products” across segments like mobiles, TV and home appliances.

“We are excited to reinvent the way we will unveil our new line-up of mobile phones, wearables, TVs, home appliances and more – a journey that will showcase how our connected, breakthrough technology fuels a Life Unstoppable.” Benjamin Braun, chief marketing officer at Samsung Europe, said in the release.

Samsung Set to Unveil Five New Products in August

It has to be noted that Samsung has scheduled a “Galaxy Unpacked” event on August 5 where the company is expected to showcase the Galaxy Note 20 series.

TM Roh, president and head of mobile communication business at Samsung Electronics in a blog post said that the Galaxy Unpacked event will feature five new devices. While Roh hasn’t specified the devices that are set to be unveiled at the August event, Roh hinted the new range of devices includes earables and wearables. According to reports, Samsung is set to showcase the second generation Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 at the event.