Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 With 8GB RAM and MediaTek Dimensity 820 Chipset Spotted on Benchmark Site

Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note 9 in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is aggressively launching new devices to increase its market share and dominate the global market. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series are performing well in the global market. However, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has been spotted on a benchmark website. The listing on benchmark site AI Benchmark is quite surprising as Xiaomi has not officially started the sale of newly launched Redmi Note 9 in the Indian market. Yet, users reading this might note that Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 might not make its way in the market soon as the company is focusing on Redmi Note 9 series which was launched back in March.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Could Feature MediaTek Dimensity 820 Chipset

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 listing on AI Benchmark was spotted by a tipster of Weibo. The listing also dropped hints regarding some of the features and specifications of the device. As per the benchmark listing, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 could feature MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset and 8GB RAM. Also, the device might run on Android 10 OS. It can also be expected that Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will have 5G support for next-generation cellular connectivity. The listing also suggests that the device might be using prototype hardware or drivers. This indicates that the Redmi Note 10 could be in the first stage of testing, and users might not expect the launch of the device anytime soon.

Redmi Note 9 Sale is Scheduled on July 24, 2020

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 9 in the Indian market. The Redmi Note 9 is the first smartphone in India which features a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor. The new offering by Xiaomi features a quad-camera system which houses 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. The device is powered by 5020mAh battery which also comes with 22.5 fast charger and 9W reverse charging support. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale is scheduled on July 24, 2020, and it will be available in three variants. The base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 11,999 whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499 in the country.