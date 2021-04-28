Samsung Launches Three Versions of Much Awaited Galaxy Book

Samsung has been rumoured to launch its new Galaxy Book series of laptops for quite some time, with the rumour having become a reality today. As part of its Galaxy Unpacked event held today, the company launched three new devices.

The devices in question include both laptops and 2-in-1 notebook, catering to both kinds of audience. All of these device feature OLED panels, depend on 11th-Gen Intel and Snapdragon chips with the promise of longer battery life.

Without any further ado, let us dive deep into what Samsung’s latest products offer and take a look at their specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360: Specifications

Firstly, we will delve into the higher end Galaxy Book Pro series of devices, with two kinds of devices being part of the series. The standard model, dubbed Galaxy Book Pro, is offered in two variants, namely a 13.3-inch and a 15.6-inch variant.

In contrast, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is available in the same sizes, but the differing factor for the device is a 2-in-1 design for multiple use cases.

As for the specifications, both devices feature Full-HD AMOLED panels with a resolution of FHD+ (1920*1080p). The only differing factor is the touch-enabled foldable screen for the 360 models, offering support for styluses as well.

For the performance side of things, both devices make use of Intel’s latest 11th-Gen Core i7 and i5 chip. The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 feature up to a Core i7-1160G7 processor paired with Intel’s Iris XE GPU. All models also pack up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512 GB of M.2 SSD based storage.

Samsung also states that both devices offer great battery life despite lightweight designs. This is evident as the 13.3-inch Galaxy book Pro is dependent on a 63Wh battery, with the device weighing only 868g. In comparison, the 15.6-inch variant makes use of a larger 68Wh battery, with the device weighing in at 1.04Kg.

As for the Galaxy Book Pro 360 models, both of the variants feature the same batteries found on the non-360 models. In terms of the weight, the Pro model is slightly heavier at 1.04Kg and 1.39 Kg for the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch variants, respectively.

Both variants also offer an array of ports, including a USB-A port, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack and a Thunderbolt 4 supporting USB-C port. Unlike the 360 models, the non-360 models offer an extra HDMI port.

All models feature a fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support for security. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 with LTE on the standard model and 5G connectivity on the 360 variant are also on offer.

Both models of the Galaxy Book Pro run on Windows 10, with the colour options for the Galaxy Book Pro being Mystic Silver, Mystic Blue and Mystic Pink Gold. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 meanwhile offers a Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver and Mystic Navy colourway.

Samsung Galaxy Book: Specifications

Moving on from the Pro variants, Samsung is also offering a standard variant, dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy Book. The device comes with a 15.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel.

The Galaxy Book comes in a single screen size, but users can choose from three varying configurations. These include an 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 chip, an 11th-gen Core i5-1135G7 or a Core i7-1165G7 chip. There are also two different GPU options, including either an Nvidia MX450 or an Intel Iris XE GPU.

Storage remains similar to the Pro model, with the device packing 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512 GB of M.2 SSD based storage. The battery is smaller at 54Wh, but the Windows Hello support and the fingerprint sensor is retained.

As for I/O, the Galaxy Book offers 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, one HDMI connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot. The device comes in an aluminium finish with two colour options, namely Blue and silver.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro starts at $999.99 in the US, whilst the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is priced at $1,199.99. Both laptops will go on sale starting May 14.