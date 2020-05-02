POCO F2 Might Launch Soon with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G Connectivity

POCO F2 or POCO F2 Pro is undoubtedly one of the most talked smartphones which have to make its way in the global smartphone market. POCO has been developing the smartphone series for a long time now. But finally, POCO has revealed a small clip on its official twitter account which might make the pathway for POCO F2 flagship phone in the global market. The company might launch POCO F2 this month, and it is expected that the flagship smartphone will be launched in international markets. However, the flagship phone by POCO will be launched in India as well.

POCO F2 Expected Specifications

It is expected that the POCO F2 will rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chip. Since the development of 5G network is pacing around the globe, POCO will also make the POCO F2 5G ready. Talking about the display screen, users might expect 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels. To give a better long-lasting performance, POCO F2 might be equipped with an overpowering 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology. The Expected Camera specs of POCO F2 will surely give stunning pictures to users. The front facing camera is expected to be 20MP sensor lens whereas backside will be quad-camera setup that would consist of 64MP Camera, 13MP super wide-angle sensor and the two 5MP and 2MP telephoto and depth camera lens.

POCO F2 Expected Price and Variants

As per the price leaks in Portugal, it is expected that POCO F2 will be the most expensive smartphone of POCO. The 6GB+128 GB base model of POCO F2 is expected to be priced at nearly Rs 53,500 whereas the 8GB+256 GB variant might be priced at Rs 62,000. Though the prices of POCO F2 are kept high in the European markets, POCO might decrease the prices of the flagship smartphone for Indian Markets due to the price-sensitive nature. Also, POCO will face direct competition from the rival company Realme. The flagship phone of the company Realme X50 Pro will give a hard competition to the POCO F2 series in India.