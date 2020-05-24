Bharti Airtel Starts Providing Priority 4G Network Service to Postpaid Subscribers

Bharti Airtel is now offering Priority 4G Network feature to its postpaid users. During the time of crisis when everyone is staying inside their homes, data consumption has risen abnormally. The challenge for the telcos is to manage the load of demand and provide every 4G user with good data speeds. But due to very heavy demand for data requests, some people aren’t getting the kind of speed they normally would with a 4G network connection. That is why Airtel has cleverly come out with a Priority 4G Network scheme which will allow postpaid users of the telco to access high-speed internet. For the unaware, Vodafone is also providing similar service to its REDX postpaid plan users that costs Rs 1,099 per month. However, Bharti Airtel is offering the same even with its postpaid plan priced at Rs 499.

Experience Superior Network with Airtel Priority 4G Network

Every postpaid customer of the telco using a plan above Rs 499 is getting the benefit of Airtel Priority 4G Network. Users getting this benefit will be able to experience superior network speeds. Customers with Priority 4G Network will be provided with data before the normal customers and their speeds won’t be affected due to high data requests. So you can stay home and do your work seamlessly without any data issues. Now you can conduct your business or personal video calls without any interruptions with Priority 4G Network access. Vodafone is offering something similar with its REDX plan.

In other words, the Priority 4G Network service is available to Airtel Platinum tier users. Bharti Airtel has a customer programme called ‘Airtel Thanks‘ with three tiers- Silver, Gold and Platinum. Airtel Platinum tier users are the one with a postpaid plan.

Vodafone Also Providing Priority 4G Network With Redx Postpaid Plan

Vodafone is offering its customers the RED postpaid plan for Rs 1,099 and under that customers also get the Priority 4G Network service. Customers who have this plan will be prioritised by the telco in completing data requests. So the REDX customers are never going to face a loss of speed in their internet usage. Along with this, there are more benefits included in the REDX plan such as free subscription for Netflix of 1 year worth Rs 5,988. Then you will be also eligible to access international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost 4 times a year. There will be ZEE5 Premium subscription of one year offered for free as well.