Lenovo, LG, Vivo Deliver Slow Android Updates: Counterpoint Research



Counterpoint Research on Tuesday said in a report that HMD Global’s Nokia phones led its 2020 Trust Rankings for the second successive year. The company offering industry analysis of the mobile and technology markets said that its trust rankings are based on four key points including software, security updates, build quality and devices recommended for enterprises. Counterpoint Research said that the Nokia phones had a lead across multiple price tiers in delivering the fastest software and security updates. Further, the company highlighted that Nokia phones were also ahead in build quality with HMD Global “applying tougher tests than the industry average.”

Lenovo, LG and Vivo Deliver Slow Android Updates

According to Counterpoint Research, Nokia delivered Android 10 operating system (OS) updates to 20 of its devices sold between 2019 third quarter to the 2020 second quarter. OnePlus is said to have taken the second spot on the Counterpoint Research charts with the company delivering Android 10 OS updates to seven of its devices solid in the same time period.

“With smartphones being devices that are always-on and connected, they are more vulnerable to cyberattacks which are growing both in frequency and severity,” Peter Richardson, research director at Counterpoint Research, said in the release. “This makes software and security updates for Android smartphones an critical aspect.”

Samsung and Realme is said to have delivered Android 10 updates to 89% and 73% of its devices sold between third quarter of 2019 to second quarter of 2020. Further, Xiaomi and Huawei is said to have provided Android 10 OS updates to 68% of its devices each in the same time period.

“98% of Android smartphone brands still offer inconsistent software and security updates or none at all,” Richardson said. “OnePlus also did well by providing faster software updates to all its devices currently selling in the market followed by Samsung and realme.”

Oppo, Lenovo, LG and Vivo said to have delivered Android 10 OS updates to 50%, 36%, 25% and 24% respectively of its devices sold between 2019 third quarter to 2020 second quarter.

Samsung, LG and Oppo Slow in Rolling Out Monthly Security Patch

Counterpoint Research also said that Nokia phones sold between 2019 third quarter and 2020 second quarter all received monthly security patches. Further, it was said that 90% of the devices sold by OnePlus in the same time period had received timely monthly security patch.

“Regular software and security updates helps not just the overall device experience, but also helps devices retain their value over time,” Ritest Bendre, global content manager at Counterpoint Research, said in the release. “Surprisingly, there are top 10 smartphone manufacturers that don’t have any clear strategy to inform customers whether their devices are eligible for security and software updates.”

Crucially, Samsung is said to have rolled out monthly security patches to 22% of its devices sold between third quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2020. Further, LG and Oppo is said to have rolled out monthly security patches to 18% and 16% of its devices respectively.

“We think this issue will become increasingly important as consumers keep their smartphones for longer and rely on them more,” Bendre said. “Nokia and OnePlus devices have done well here.”