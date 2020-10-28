LG Velvet and Wing Launched in India, Velvet Starts at Rs 36,990



LG has just launched two new smartphones in India namely LG Velvet and LG Wing. The LG Velvet supports 4G connectivity while the LG Wing can support 5G connectivity. Notably, the LG Velvet in India is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform unlike the Snapdragon 765G powered variant available in most countries. Meanwhile, the LG Wing is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Both the devices feature a 6.8-inch screen but there is a difference in the quality of display between the two. Let’s take a look at the specifications, price, and availability of both the devices.

LG Velvet: Specifications, Price, and Availability

The LG Velvet comes with a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision FHD+OLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and can support 4G connectivity. There is a triple camera setup in the rear which houses a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter. The device has a very elegant look because of the metal frame it has. The LG Velvet packs in a 4300mAh battery which can support fast-charging. It will run on Android 10 out of the box. The device also has an IP68 rating making it dust and water-resistant. There is 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB with the help of an external microSD card.

The company has launched the LG Velvet in two colours namely Aurora Silver and New Black. The base variant of the LG Velvet is priced at Rs 36,990. There is another variant of the LG Velvet device with dual-screen combo priced at Rs 49,990. LG said that the devices will be sold in India from October 30, 2020, across online platforms and retail stores.

LG Wing: Specifications, Price, and Availability

The LG Wing comes with a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision main screen. There is also a hidden second screen of 3.9-inch which comes with FHD+ display. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card. The LG Wing can support 5G connectivity and comes with a triple camera setup in the rear with the primary sensor being a 64MP lens paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP lens with Gimbal mode support. The front camera houses a 32MP lens and has a pop-up mechanism. The device comes with a 4000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

The LG WING has been launched in two colours as well including Aurora Grey and Illusion Sky. The device is priced at Rs 69,990. The LG Wing will go on sale from November 9, 2020 and will be available across different online platforms and retails stores across India.