Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S Pricing Details Surfaces Before Launch in India

A new report from a renowned tipster has revealed the price details for the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S. Redmi Note 11S is expected to be launched in India on February 9. For those unaware, Redmi Note 11 Series was launched globally last week consisting of four devices in the lineup. The tipster had also previously suggested that the upcoming Redmi Note 11S will be priced around Rs 1000 – Rs 2000 more than its predecessor Redmi Note 10S.

The well-known tipster Yogesh Brar shared via a tweet that the vanilla Redmi Note 11 will be priced at either Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,999 in India whereas the superior Redmi Note 11S model will have a starting price of Rs 16,999 or Rs 17,499. The tipped price for Redmi Note 11S falls in line with a previous report which suggested that the Redmi Note 11S price in India will start at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The report also stated that the device will be available in a 6GB + 128GB model as well that would be priced at Rs 19,999. Redmi Note 11S is launching in India on February 9 as mentioned above while the launch of other devices is yet to be announced.

Redmi Note 11S Specifications

The Redmi Note 11S also comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole design. The display of the device also has a Corning Gorilla Glass for protection along with Eye-care mode, 1000nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, the handset features a quad-camera setup on the rear headlined by a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for portrait and macro shots. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter. The device also operates on Android 11-based MIUI 13 custom skins out of the box and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charge technology.