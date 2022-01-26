Redmi Note 11 Series Consisting Four Models Launched Globally – Specification and Price Details

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has finally launched its much-awaited Redmi Note 11 Series globally which consists of the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The devices come with a bit different specs than they did in their Chinese versions. The Redmi Note 11 series was first launched in China back in October of last year. The Chinese version of the series included three devices – Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, however, the Pro+ model has been dropped from the global lineup. There’s also an addition of the new Note 11S model and Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 4G and 5G version.

Redmi Note 11 Specifications

The all-new Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole design. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card. The device operates on Android 11-based MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. Redmi Note 11 comes with support for 33W fast charging technology. Redmi Note 11 features a quadruple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for portrait and macro shots. The front of the device features a 13MP camera.

Redmi Note 11S Specifications

The Redmi Note 11S also comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole design. The display of the device also has a Corning Gorilla Glass for protection along with Eye-care mode, 1000nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card.

The handset also features a quad-camera setup on the rear but with slight differences in specs. The device has a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for portrait and macro shots. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter. The device also operates on Android 11-based MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with the same charging spec as above.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications

The Note 11 Lineup consists of two different Pro models that are not only powered by different processors but surprisingly have different camera specifications as well. But firstly, talking about the display, both Pro models feature a large 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with 1200nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The devices also feature a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for an added layer of protection. Talking about the storage configuration, the handset will feature 6GB/8GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of onboard storage.

However, the 4G model of the Note 11 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset while on the other hand, the 5G model features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G features a quad camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a couple of 2MP sensors. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Price Details of Redmi Note 11 Series

Talking about the pricing of the devices, Redmi Note 11 comes with two storage variants – 4GB + 128GB priced at $199 which is about Rs 14,900 and 6GB + 128GB priced at $229 which amounts to around Rs 17,200.

Redmi Note 11S offers three storage variants – 6GB + 128GB priced at $279 which is about Rs 20,900, 8GB + 128GB priced at $299 which amounts to Rs 22,400 and a 4GB + 64GB storage variant available at $249 which is roughly around Rs 18,700.

The Redmi Note Pro 4G comes with three storage variants as well – 6GB + 128GB priced at $329 which is about Rs 24,700, 8GB + 128GB priced at $349 which amounts to Rs 26,400 and a 6GB + 64GB storage variant available at $299 which is roughly around Rs 22,400.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with three storage options as well – 6GB + 128GB priced at $349 which is about Rs 26,400, 8GB + 128GB priced at $379 which amounts to Rs 28,400 and a 6GB + 64GB storage variant available at $329 which is roughly around Rs 24,700.