AOC Launches Three New Gaming Monitors in India with 1ms Response Time and AMD FreeSync

The multinational electronics company based in Taiwan AOC has launched three new G2 gaming monitors in India. The three devices AOC 24G2U/BK, 24G2E5 and G2490VX come with some amazing features such as 23.8-inch displays and a response time of 1ms. The monitors also come with AMD FreeSync and feature a smooth backlight system to reduce flickering and eye strain. Let’s take a look at the specification and price details of the newly launched monitors individually.

Specifications for AOC 24G2U/BK

The AOC 24G2U/BK monitor comes with a 23.8-inch IPS display with wide viewing angles of 178 degrees. According to the manufacturer, the monitor offers consistent image quality at different viewing positions. The AOC 24G2U/BK sports AMD FreeSync Premium technology with a 144Hz refresh rate and a response rate of 1ms. In addition to this, the monitor comes with an option to rotate, tilt and swivel the monitor in order to adjust the screen height. AOC 24G2U/BK also comes with a VGA connector, a DisplayPort interface, and an HDMI port.

Specifications for AOC 24G2E5

Just like the AOC 24G2U/BK, the AOC 24G2E5 also features a 23.8-inch IPS panel with wide viewing angles. Along with the AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the monitor also offers a ‘Dial Point’ which is useful for first-person shooter (FPS) games, with a response time of 1ms. AOC 24G2E5 as well features a VGA connector, a DisplayPort interface, and an HDMI port. The AOC 24G2E5 also offers various filter modes for reading, Web browsing, multimedia, and office as claimed by the company.

Specifications for AOC G2490VX

While the above two monitors come with IPS panels, the AOC G2490VX monitor comes with a VA (vertical alignment) LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device offers 1ms of response time as well and features an Adaptive-Sync anti-tearing technology. The manufacturer informed that the AOC G2490VX monitors are capable of enhancing RGB CMY colour for more vivid images as they increase saturation and range simultaneously while increasing dynamic contrast. The monitor can also reduce eye fatigue as it sports an AOC flicker-free technology that relies on a DC backlight system. Moreover, just like the above two monitors, AOC G2490VX also features a VGA connector, a DisplayPort interface, and an HDMI port.

Pricing and Availability

The AOC 24G2U/BK has been launched at a price tag of Rs 28,990. The other two monitors AOC 24G2E5 and AOC G2490VX have been launched at a price tag of Rs 22,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively. The monitors are currently available on the e-commerce websites such as Amazon ad Flipkart and are also available for a discounted price as a part of the Republic Day sale.