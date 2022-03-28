Tecno Smartphones Are Now Available For These Amazing Prices in India

Tecno smartphones are now available at special discounted prices as a part of the Tecno Days Sale on the Amazon India e-commerce platform. The sale will be live for four days a total of five smartphones from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be up for grabs. Tecno is known for its budget smartphones in the country and its handset from the Pova, Spark and Pop series will be available for a discount. Moreover, the company has informed that all the devices that are part of the Tecno Days Sale come with Memory Fusion technology to utilise unused storage as virtual RAM.

The Offers on Tecno Smartphones

As per the information available on the microsite on Amazon, the devices that will be a part of the Tecno Days sale are Tecno Pova 5G, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8C, and Tecno Pop 5. These smartphones will witness a reduction in their price tags from Rs 200 to Rs 2000 as informed by the company. It is to be noted that the Tecno Days Sale is now live and will go on up to March 31.

As a part of the Tecno Days Sale, the company’s Tecno Pova 5G which has a price tag of Rs 21,999 will be available for a discounted price tag of Rs 19,999. The highlight features of the Tecno Pova 5G includes a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM along with a 6.9-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Tecno Pova 5G also features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is also available for a discounted price on Amazon. The smartphone’s price tag has been reduced to Rs 9,999 from the original price of Rs 10,999. Tecno Spark 8 Pro features MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery and more. Tecno Spart 8T and Tecno Spark 8C on the other hand, are available for Rs 9,299 and Rs 8,099 with their original price being Rs 9,899 and Rs 10,099, respectively.

Lastly, the Tecno Pop 5 smartphone has also received a small Rs 200 discount and is now available for Rs 6,599 on Amazon, down from its original price tag of Rs 6,799. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM, 6.52-inch LCD display and a 5000mAh battery.