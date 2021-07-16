Realme on Friday filed a new trademark application which seems to be in relation to a ‘MagDart’ technology, which, going by the name could be the company’s take on Apple’s MagSafe, which is a wireless fast charging technology that is quite popular in most markets.

In case you did not know, MagSafe was initially introduced in iPhones with the iPhone 12 series of devices in 2020, with the basic explanation being that it essentially attaches to the back of a specific device in order to charge the iPhone via magnets that are present under the rear panel of the device.

What do We Know about MagDart?

Now, the Chinese manufacturer could be working on its own take of this useful and innovative bit of technology. This specific application had been filed at the EUIPO or European Union Intellectual Property Office and was initially spotted by famed tipster Mukul Sharma, who also revealed the name of this technology.

Going by the description of this trademark, it is obvious that the company is working on its own wireless charging solution, but the proper details in regards to the charging technology are unknown as of now, so we can assume that it might be similar to Apple’s MagSafe, but, given how Realme is yet to make any such announcement, we have no method of knowing as to whether or not the vendor might be working on this or it is just a bid to trademark a future innovation.

Do note that MySmartPrice has spotted the MagDart trademark on India’s CGPDTM website, which, in simpler terms hints at the charging technology’s probable arrival in India soon. Unfortunately, we have no way of confirming as to whether or not this news is indeed true, as of now.

In the words of Apple, the MagSafe Charger will make wireless charging extremely easy. The perfectly aligned magnets can attach to your specific iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro in order to provide faster wireless charging rated at up to 15W.

The MagSafe Charger also ensures compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge the iPhone 8 or devices launched later, as well as AirPods models that feature a wireless charging case, as is the case with any Qi-certified charger. Do note that the alignment experience is on offer only on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.