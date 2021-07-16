Realme Might Be Planning to Take on Apple’s MagSafe With MagDart

Realme on Friday filed a new trademark application which seems to be in relation to a 'MagDart' technology, which, going by the name could be the company's take on Apple's MagSafe, which is a wireless fast charging technology that is quite popular in most markets. 

By July 16th, 2021 AT 6:15 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Realme MagDart

    Realme on Friday filed a new trademark application which seems to be in relation to a ‘MagDart’ technology, which, going by the name could be the company’s take on Apple’s MagSafe, which is a wireless fast charging technology that is quite popular in most markets.

    In case you did not know, MagSafe was initially introduced in iPhones with the iPhone 12 series of devices in 2020, with the basic explanation being that it essentially attaches to the back of a specific device in order to charge the iPhone via magnets that are present under the rear panel of the device.

    What do We Know about MagDart?

    Now, the Chinese manufacturer could be working on its own take of this useful and innovative bit of technology. This specific application had been filed at the EUIPO or European Union Intellectual Property Office and was initially spotted by famed tipster Mukul Sharma, who also revealed the name of this technology.

    Going by the description of this trademark, it is obvious that the company is working on its own wireless charging solution, but the proper details in regards to the charging technology are unknown as of now, so we can assume that it might be similar to Apple’s MagSafe, but, given how Realme is yet to make any such announcement, we have no method of knowing as to whether or not the vendor might be working on this or it is just a bid to trademark a future innovation.

    Do note that MySmartPrice has spotted the MagDart trademark on India’s CGPDTM website, which, in simpler terms hints at the charging technology’s probable arrival in India soon. Unfortunately, we have no way of confirming as to whether or not this news is indeed true, as of now.

    In the words of Apple, the MagSafe Charger will make wireless charging extremely easy. The perfectly aligned magnets can attach to your specific iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro in order to provide faster wireless charging rated at up to 15W.

    The MagSafe Charger also ensures compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge the iPhone 8 or devices launched later, as well as AirPods models that feature a wireless charging case, as is the case with any Qi-certified charger. Do note that the alignment experience is on offer only on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Realme Might Be Planning to Take on Apple’s MagSafe With MagDart

    Realme on Friday filed a new trademark application which seems to be in relation to a ‘MagDart’ technology, which, going...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Band Steve Harrington Edition Might Launch Alongside Nord 2 5G

    As many of you already might be knowing, OnePlus is prepping to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India,...

    module-4-img

    Ericsson Chinese Business Sees Decline Contrary to Analyst Predictions

    Ericsson is one of the biggest players when it comes to telecom equipment manufacturing. The company like its many other...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    UPI System of India Has Become Role Model for Other Nations

    module-4-img

    Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Brings Acrylic Context Menus, Fresh Widgets

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Major Prepaid Plans Available at Reduced Rates

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Boosts Enterprise Offerings With Cisco