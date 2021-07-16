OnePlus Band Steve Harrington Edition Might Launch Alongside Nord 2 5G

It seems that alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the company could launch a new variant of its smart band, the OnePlus Band. Recent leaks, courtesy of PriceBaba have showcased the design renders of the OnePlus Band Steven Harrington Edition.

    As many of you already might be knowing, OnePlus is prepping to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India, which will be accompanied by the company’s latest truly wireless earbuds or TWS offering, the OnePlus Buds Pro, at an event scheduled for July 22. The specifications of the former have been leaked quite a bit.

    It seems that alongside these two products, the company could launch a new variant of its smart band, the OnePlus Band. Recent leaks, courtesy of PriceBaba have showcased the design renders of the OnePlus Band Steven Harrington Edition.

    In case you missed it, the company had previously been associated with the artist in order to launch the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition earbuds.

    OnePlus Band Specifications

    As mentioned above, the OnePlus Band could soon come in a special variant. The company seems to be working on the Steven Harrington Edition of its smart band, evident by the recent design renders that showcased the OnePlus Band’s Steven Harrington Edition.

    The PriceBaba report has revealed that the Band will come in a dual-tone shade consisting of purple and mint-green colours. It comes with a different set of sketches in contrast to the ones that are present on the OnePlus Buds Z.

    In addition to the redesign, the band will also come with custom watch faces that will opt for Harrington’s art. The rest of the specifications should remain the same for the fitness band, but it could launch for a higher price in comparison to the standard band that is priced at Rs 2,499.

    When it comes to the specifications, the smart band opts for a  1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126 x 294 resolution. The OnePlus Band features a 24/7 heart-rate sensor and offers a SpO2 blood oxygen sensor. The fitness band can track your sleep as well.

    The fitness band offers 13 dedicated exercise modes, with some of the key ones being Indoor Run, Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Fat Burn Run,  Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Pool Swimming, Badminton, Yoga, and Free Training. The band can be paired with the OnePlus Health app in order to check detailed health-based statistics and change the watch faces.

    The wearable sports a 5ATM and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Battery wise, the OnePlus Band makes use of a 100 mAh battery that can run for up to 14 days. The band also supports features such as camera shutter controls, music, call and message notifications. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support.

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

