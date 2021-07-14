OnePlus Nord 2 5G is going to launch in India on July 22, 2021. Just a week before its launch, the pricing and the variants of the smartphone has leaked. According to a popular leakster, Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh), the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come in two different variants in India. Further, the smartphone will be priced much higher than what the original Nord came for. Let’s take a look at the leaked price of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Leaked Price

OnePlus will be coming out with two variants of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The first variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 31,999, and the second variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 34,999. Again, note that this is the leaked price, and it is not confirmed by the company but comes from a popular leakster.

The leakster revealed that OnePlus Nord 2 5G would come in three different colours – Grey Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods. The ‘Green Woods’ variant is expected to be the special edition version of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G which will come with a leather finish. The special edition variant will launch at a later stage in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, What’s Confirmed?

There are also a ton of things that are already confirmed about the smartphone. The company has already revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. Further, the company yesterday revealed that the smartphone would come running on the OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box and will get two major Android upgrades along with three years of security updates.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will sport a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.