Xiaomi’s Latest Patents Showcase Company’s Ideas for the Future

Xiaomi has never been shy when it comes to providing unique models and designs, from the Mi Mix series to the unique designs of the flagship series from the company. The company has also been focused on providing newer products and making advancements in each and every aspect of the device.

Now, it has been revealed, via a spotting by LetsGoDigital, that Xiaomi has filed documentation in regards to three new smartphones design, a couple of which might be worth your attention.

The first of these designs intend to imagine a future flagship device capable of taking the fight to the best of the bests. The handset will supposedly try to employ the services of a camera module that is similar to the Galaxy S21 series of devices. The camera module will also occupy a major portion of the rear, complete with four different sensors.

Of these cameras, the primary one will protrude from the camera module, which might indicate towards it being a 108MP sensor or more. In contrast, the other two middle snappers seem identical, with the bottom lens being present in a rectangular housing, which probably means that the camera has a periscope sensor.

The device’s edges are also revealed, and the USB Type-C port can also be spotted to the bottom right of the device, with a microphone close by.

What Do the Other Designs Hint At

The second of these designs make use of an oval camera module that consists of two large sensors as well as three secondary or additional camera sensors. It is unclear as to whether these are three cameras or two sensors and a flash. Regardless, this design also includes a vertical line that runs alongside the camera module, which might be an element in sync with a unique design.

The third of these designs is a rather subtle one, making use of a large camera on the top and two sensors with additional use cases in the bottom of the handset.

In terms of what we can expect from Xiaomi’s future phones, we have seen patents in the past that show ideas from rotating under-display cameras to speaker-phone ideas. However, there is a minor chance of these ideas making their way to the consumer market, but a couple of these new patents could make their way into the market, especially considering how the first one might be indicative of what the market will look like in a year or two.

It is unclear though as to whether Xiaomi will make use of any of these designs in its models, as these are just patents at this point of time; however, considering how bold Xiaomi is, we could see some interesting choices in the next few months, if not the next few years.