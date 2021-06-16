Vodafone Idea Offers More Data Than Jio and Airtel With These Plans



If you require more data after purchasing a 1.5GB or 2GB daily data plan and you have to purchase multiple data vouchers in regular intervals, it is not the right prepaid plan for you. This is because you need a prepaid plan that can offer more data on a daily and doesn’t also exceed the cost too much. This will help you consume more data without worrying about purchasing data vouchers. Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers three prepaid plans that can suit your data requirements comfortably.

Vodafone Idea Three Prepaid Plans That Can Suit Your Data Needs

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers three prepaid plans that cost Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 each. The speciality of these three plans is that they come with 4GB daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. On top of that, all of these plans come with Vi’s special offers, including ‘Binge All Night’ and ‘Weekend Data Rollover’, which means users won’t have to worry about consuming more data at night.

Further, users won’t even need to worry about consuming more data at the weekends since they can utilise the leftover data from the week. The benefits of all the three above mentioned plans are the same. The only difference between them is the kind of validity they carry.

All the above-mentioned plans come with truly unlimited voice calling to any network within the country along with 100 SMS/day. Further, users also get a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic, through which they can gain access to multiple TV shows and movies.

The Rs 299 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, while the Rs 449 and Rs 699 plans come with 56 and 84 days of validity. It is worth noting that these plans were initially supposed to offer users 2GB of daily data. But with the double data offer, now these plans offer users 4GB of daily data for the entire validity of the plan.

Thus with the Rs 299 plan, users will get 112GB of data; with the Rs 449 plan, users will get 224GB of data, and with the 84 days plan, users will get 336GB of data. This is excluding all the bonus data that the users of the telco will get between 12 AM to 6 AM under the ‘Binge All Night’ offer.

None of the other private telecom operators offers such a plan to their users. The maximum FUP data plans from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel come with 3GB daily data. So Vodafone Idea is your best bet if you want a prepaid plan that offers more data and a seamless internet experience to the users. You won’t even have to worry about data speeds since Vi offers impressive downloading and uploading speeds to the users.