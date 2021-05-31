Vodafone Idea Offers This Unique Smartphone Benefit



Regardless of what people think about Vodafone Idea (Vi), the company offers some of the best and unique prepaid plans to its 4G customers. Vi users can purchase one prepaid plan from the company that offers them an extended warranty of 1 year on their smartphones. In terms of other benefits, this plan wouldn’t be the best one from the company. However, if you are looking for an extended warranty of 1 year on your smartphone, purchase this plan. Take a complete look at the Vodafone Idea prepaid plan that we are talking about ahead.

Vodafone Idea Rs 819 Prepaid Plan

Please don’t confuse this prepaid plan with the Rs 801 plan from the telco. Both are completely different in terms of benefits; however, the validity provided by either of the plans is the same 84 days.

Note that the 1 year extended warranty benefit is only applicable for users purchasing a Vivo smartphone. Users purchasing smartphones from other companies won’t be eligible to receive the benefit. There are other terms and conditions related to the offer that you can go and find on the company’s website.

As for the other benefits, this plan comes with 2GB daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the users. The plan also offers truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users. As mentioned above, the plan comes with a validity of 84 days. There are other added benefits of ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge All Night’.

This plan doesn’t offer any over-the-top (OTT) benefits to the users; however, there is one benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic clubbed.

Honestly, if you are a new Vivo smartphone owner who hasn’t damaged the device already, this offer might work well in your favour. Instead of buying the additional warranty for your smartphone, you can buy this plan. But, this plan absolutely has no purpose for an average user. Because, for a lower price of Rs 801, users get more benefits out of their plan, such as 3GB daily data instead of the 2GB daily data with this plan. The validity is also the same, and there is an added OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year, along with 48GB bonus data.

To be honest, the number of people owning a Vivo smartphone and being a customer of the company might be too less for Vi to actually make an impact with this plan. Regardless, we as customers should never stop appreciating the innovation and benefits packed plans our telecom operators bring us.