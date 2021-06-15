JioFiber Postpaid Is Here to Compete With Airtel Xstream Fiber



Reliance Jio, India’s top telco on Tuesday announced that it would be launching its Jio Fiber broadband service with Postpaid plans, which will start from the low price of Rs 399 per month, with a validity of either 6 or 12 months.

It has been revealed that Jio’s JioFiber plans which are now postpaid will be symmetrical, meaning that users will be offered equal upload and download speeds, which should ensure parity during both tasks.

Furthermore, it has surfaced that JioFIber will not require any sort of upfront cost for the setting up of the service, which essentially means that the user will not be required to pay a security deposit for the internet privileges and be omitted from having to pay any installation charges, which results in a net saving of Rs 1,500, which is quite a decent amount.

As part of the company’s JioFiber postpaid service, the telco will provide a 4K set-top-box at no additional or extra cost, with a Rs 1,000 refundable security deposit for apps that offer OTT services as well as access to up to 15 paid OTT applications on the Rs 999 and above plan, which should work to the benefit of the user.

What Else Do We Know About the Prepaid Fiber Plans

The telco will also offer the convenience of autopay payment of bills, meaning that you will not have to be bothered by constant payments of the plan. The Postpaid service will be available for subscription starting from 17 June 2021, which is Thursday.

In case you missed it, the largest telco in the country had recently launched five new Jio Freedom prepaid plans that are priced between Rs 129 and Rs 2,397, with validities of 30 days, instead of the 28-days and multiple validity plan that was on offer earlier, which had been subject to complaints from the users.

The company has also announcing unlimited voice benefits alongside uncapped daily data with the new prepaid plans, in a bid to gain more users at a time when internet consumption in the global scenario is at its peak. To add to this, the plans also offer the user access to Jio’s information and utility apps which include the likes of JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, amongst other such services.