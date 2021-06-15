OnePlus Pushes Limits of Budget 5G Segment With $240 Nord N200 5G

OnePlus has been under flak for multiple reasons in recent times, one of the key ones being in relation to OnePlus and its increasing prices, considering how its top flagships are nearing the $1000 mark in some markets. Even in India, the products are no longer as cheap as they used to be, with the price trends having changed by a drastic amount.

The Nord lineup from the company did change things up, with the products being under the $500 mark and, at least with the OG Nord, offering a product that is well worth its price. Today, OnePlus took this a step further by launching a cheap 5G device in the US, a market that did not get access to the OnePlus Nord in 2020.

The Nord N200 5G was recently announced, with the device priced at $240 and going on sale starting June 25th, 11 AM ET in the North American market. In case you did not know, the pricing of the N200 5G is quite close to the original N100, with similar specs for certain features.

Nord N200 5G: Specifications

When it comes to the specifications, the Nord N200 5G makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, with the same 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage configuration that was present on its predecessor. The N200 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery, much like the N100. The device also has support for 18W fast charging and includes a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ display with support for a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In terms of the optics, the device makes use of a triple camera setup, with a primary 13MP sensor and two additional sensors, presumed to be a macro sensor and a bokeh or depth sensor. Towards the front, there is a 16MP selfie sensor.

The phone also has a triple rear camera headed by a 13MP main camera – presumably, the other two are macro and a bokeh (depth) sensor. There’s also a 16MP front-facing camera in a punch-hole.

Much like the N100 that was launched in 2020, the N200 5G will be on offer in the US via T-Mobile and Metro and retailers such as Amazon, B&H and Best Buy. The device is on offer in just one colour variant, which is dubbed Blue Quantum. For the price, the specifications are not the best, but, in the US market, it is quite a compelling buy.

Whether or not the device will be launched in India remains to be seen, with no hints or promotional material indicating a probable arrival in the country.