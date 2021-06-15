Realme GT 5G Is a Proper Flagship Contender

Realme has not been shy when it comes to launching products, with the company having at least one launch on a monthly basis. This could be a flagship or a budget device, but there is always one offering from the company.

Today, the Chinese smartphone maker released its most recent flagship, the Realme GT 5G, which was initially announced in China in the month of March, with the global launch occurring today, alongside a showcase for the Realme Book and Realme Pad, the company’s upcoming debut laptop and tablet.

Realme GT 5G: Specifications

The Realme GT 5G makes use of a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED panel that can offer a resolution of Full HD+, with an aspect ratio of 20:9, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Miscellaneous display features include support for 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and a screen to body ratio of 91.7%.

The Realme GT does take a hit in contrast to the less powerful GT Neo when it comes to the selfie camera, with the former including a 16MP sensor in contrast to the lower model’s 32MP sensor. The rear system makes use of a Sony IMX 682 sensor with a resolution of 64MP, alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The cameras offer super night scene, vide night scene and support for 60fps recording with 4K support.

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 888 powers the Realme GT 5G with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots with Android 11 OS and Realme UI 2.0. The device relies on a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charging. The company also claims that it takes a measly 35 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. There is a stainless steel liquid cooling VC to avoid heating.

Additional specs include dual SIM, 4G and 5G, with the bands supported being 5G SA NR: N1/N3/N28A/N41/N78/N79. The device also has support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band GPS, NFC, USB-C, a headphone jack, dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device weighs 186 grams and has three colour variants on offer, namely Racing Yellow, Dashing Silver and Dashing Yellow.

Realme GT 5G: Pricing

The Realme GT 5G is on offer in two variants, a 8GB RAM + 256GB variant priced at 449 euros (approx Rs 39,905) and a 12GB RAM + 256GB variant priced at 599 euros (approx Rs 53236). Do note that European prices are much higher than China prices and we can expect a lower price for the device when it arrives in India.

The Realme GT 5G will be on sale from June 28m with early bird offers effectively offering the device at 369 euros for the 8GB variant and 12GB variant for 499 euros, with the duration for the 8GB variant sales being between June 21-25 via Ali Express, with the 12GB variant on offer with this discount on Amazon from 21-22 June as part of Prime Day.