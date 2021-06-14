Since the last couple of years, faster charging has become more and more common, to the point that most brands, be it budget or flagship offers 30W fast charging as a base, with the only exception being Apple. That is just the baseline though since 65W and, at times even 100W fast charging can be spotted on phones these days.

Whilst this does guarantee faster charging, there are some effects that can be commonly seen, with battery health being key to these issues. We already listed out the various effects that prolonged faster charging can offer, from the minor effects to the ones that can truly harm your smartphone usage in the long run.

100W fast charging has become the new industry goal, with more and more companies focusing on breaking the triple-digit barrier. However, Xiaomi had recently showcased its ‘HyperCharge’ fast charging technology, capable of offering 200W fast charging, which would effectively make it possible for a 4,000mAh battery to be fully charged in just 8 minutes.

What Do We Know About This Fast Charging Technology

While there’s no doubt that the technology is short of amazing, there are concerns about its long-term impact on battery health. To address this, Xiaomi on Saturday, in a Q&A posted on the company’s Weibo page answered certain questions in regards to the battery degradation with its 200W charging solution as was reported by Android Authority.

According to Xiaomi, a battery could lose around 20% of its capacity after 800 charging and discharging cycles at a speed of 200W. This effectively means that a phone with a 5,000mAh battery will have approximately 4,000mAh of capacity left post a two-year span of speedy 200W charging.

Xiaomi also claims that the impact of the company’s ‘HyperCharge’ tech in relation to battery health is within the Chinese regulatory standard that is set for battery degradation. China has a requirement for smartphone batteries to retain at least 60% of their rated capacity after 400 cycles.

In contrast, Oppo’s 125W Flash Charge technology has listed out a similar impact on battery health, with approximately 20% degradation after 800 full charge and discharge cycles. Similarly, OPPO’s 65W fast charging tech results in a much lower 9% battery capacity degradation after the completion of 800 cycles.

Do note that despite downplaying the effects of the company’s 200W charging tech when it comes to battery health, Xiaomi is yet to launch a new phone with over 100W fast charging since the launch of the Mi 10 Ultra. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra, which is one the best Android phones on offer in 2021 offers a comparatively measly 67W wired and wireless charging speed.